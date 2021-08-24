Montgomery man charged with robbing victim at knifepoint

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly committing a robbery Monday while armed with a knife.

Kenneth Daniel Dick, 39, of Montgomery, was arrested by the Montgomery Police Department and charged with first-degree robbery.

According to court documents, Dick robbed a man of his car keys, then demanded the victim get out of the vehicle. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 2200 block of Madison Avenue.

Dick is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.

