Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery man charged with robbing victim at knifepoint

Kenneth Daniel Dick is charged with first-degree robbery.
Kenneth Daniel Dick is charged with first-degree robbery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after allegedly committing a robbery Monday while armed with a knife.

Kenneth Daniel Dick, 39, of Montgomery, was arrested by the Montgomery Police Department and charged with first-degree robbery.

According to court documents, Dick robbed a man of his car keys, then demanded the victim get out of the vehicle. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the 2200 block of Madison Avenue.

Dick is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery’s 5 Points Deli & Grill will be closed until further notice after its ceiling...
Ceiling collapses at popular Montgomery restaurant
Albert William Pruitt III, (L) and Brandon Jenkins (R) are charged with capital murder and...
2nd man charged with capital murder after Montgomery quadruple shooting
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Humorist Jeanne Robertson is seen in this file photo in Savannah, Georgia.
Humorist, Auburn alumna Jeanne Robertson dies at 77

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Afghanistan
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo butterfly exhibit
Have a wild experience at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
.
The Rundown: Have a wild experience at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
It will feel like it's above 100 degrees today.
Rain returning to the forecast