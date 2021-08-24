Advertise
Montgomery school temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday

There was a large police presence outside Johnnie Carr Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery middle school was placed on lockdown Tuesday, a Montgomery Public Schools spokesperson confirmed.

According to MPS, Johnnie Carr Middle School received an anonymous tip that a female student possibly had a weapon.

An administrator placed the school on lockdown out of “an abundance of caution,” MPS said.

The Montgomery Police Department was called to the school. Officers didn’t find any weapons, and the lockdown was lifted.

At least 10 MPD vehicles were seen in the parking lot of the school shortly before 1 p.m.

The school is located on Ray Thorington Road in east Montgomery.

