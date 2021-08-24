Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Nursing shortage means more opportunities for nursing students

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s Montgomery nursing students get hands-on experience in situations they could face on the job.

First-year nursing student Feteri Hamilton says it is not an easy road, especially now that she will have to attend to patients who have COVID-19, but she says she feels Troy’s nursing program is preparing her for whatever she may face.

“I’m excited about it. I’m nervous about it, but at the end of the day know I made the right decision,” Hamilton said.

Hospitals across the country continue to see staff shortages as a result of the pandemic, and that’s offering new opportunities for nursing students who are ready to graduate.

“As soon as you graduate we have 100% job placement rate. Everybody finds a job. And so as soon as you graduate, you pass your boards, you can basically pick where you want to be,” said Robin McCormick, assistant ASN coordinator for Troy University Montgomery.

Troy-Montgomery’s overall enrollment has remained constant over the last year, but the Auburn University at Montgomery nursing program has experienced a 15-20% enrollment increase.

Dean of the program, Jean Leuner, says the program’s challenge is getting students the necessary clinical experience in today’s environment.

“Well, we are seeing some of those clinical spots decreasing because of the increase in COVID in the area,” Leuner said. “We assign students to other units, look for more units to work with, so we’ve been able to work with our community partners and find spaces.”

Leuner says they’re preparing the workforce for the area so once nursing students graduate they don’t have to travel to other states or cities and may remain in Montgomery.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery’s 5 Points Deli & Grill will be closed until further notice after its ceiling...
Ceiling collapses at popular Montgomery restaurant
Albert William Pruitt III, (L) and Brandon Jenkins (R) are charged with capital murder and...
2nd man charged with capital murder after Montgomery quadruple shooting
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Officials say three people have drowned in waters off Alabama beaches in the past week. ...
Alabama beaches see 3 drownings in past week
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID

Latest News

"COVID is real, don't underestimate it, get your vaccine," Dr. John Jernigan said.
Montgomery County coroner seeing increase in COVID-19 deaths
The district attorney said there was an explosion at Selma's convention center on Aug. 23, 2021.
DA: Explosion causes major damage at Selma convention center
Nursing shortage means more opportunities for nursing students
Nursing shortage means more opportunities for nursing students
Montgomery County coroner discusses COVID-19 deaths
Montgomery County coroner discusses COVID-19 deaths