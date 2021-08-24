Overnight Opelika shooting, standoff ends with suspect’s arrest

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight standoff in east Alabama ended with the arrest of a shooting suspect, according to the Opelika Police Department.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Star Street just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on reports of shots having been fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect, later identified as Charles Mitchell Wesson, 52, barricaded in a shed.

Members of the Lee County SWAT Team were deployed to Star Street where they were able to take Wesson into custody.

As law enforcement worked to get Wesson to come out, another situation began to develop. Officers were dispatched to the Whataburger restaurant in the 2500 block of Gateway Drive on reports that a man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation has since determined the incidents are connected, with the victim having been shot during an altercation on Starr Street.

Wesson is now charged with first-degree assault. The case remains under investigation.

