Police: Gunfire damages Montgomery garbage truck, other vehicle
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say gunfire rang out in the area of Conley Circle and Empire Road Monday morning. The bullets hit some vehicles but no people.
A police spokeswoman said officers responded around 10:45 a.m. The complainant said his vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
Police said the gunfire also damaged a city sanitation truck.
There were no injuries.
No arrests were announced.
