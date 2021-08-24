Advertise
Police: Gunfire damages Montgomery garbage truck, other vehicle

Montgomery police say gunfire damaged some vehicles in the area of Conley Circle and Empire...
Montgomery police say gunfire damaged some vehicles in the area of Conley Circle and Empire Road on Aug. 23, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say gunfire rang out in the area of Conley Circle and Empire Road Monday morning. The bullets hit some vehicles but no people.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded around 10:45 a.m. The complainant said his vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

Police said the gunfire also damaged a city sanitation truck.

There were no injuries.

No arrests were announced.

