Police: Gunfire damages Montgomery garbage truck, other vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say gunfire rang out in the area of Conley Circle and Empire Road Monday morning. The bullets hit some vehicles but no people.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded around 10:45 a.m. The complainant said his vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

Police said the gunfire also damaged a city sanitation truck.

There were no injuries.

No arrests were announced.

