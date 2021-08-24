Advertise
Rain returning to the forecast

No widespread or all-day rains expected, though
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast each day over the next week as the heat and humidity are set to go nowhere.

A few showers and storms are possible late this afternoon and evening.
It won’t rain everywhere on any given day, but we will certainly have those typical isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening starting later today.

Each day’s exact rain chance varies, but the percentages are in the 30-50% range. As new data come in, those rain chances may be adjusted slightly.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday.
High temperatures will once again soar into the mid-90s today with any shower or storm chance not really arriving until after 4pm. Beyond today we’re looking at mainly lower 90s.

Whenever it’s not raining we will have a partly cloudy sky with those fair weather cumulus clouds that resemble cotton balls littering the sky.

Rain chances are in the forecast every day.
Tropical Update...

There are current three systems that need to be monitored for potential development, but as of right now we aren’t looking at impacts to our region of the Gulf Coast.

Each has a 40-60% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression or more within the next 5 days. The names they would get if they make it? Ida, Julian and Kate. Too soon to talk specifics, but know we are watching and will keep you all updated!

Three systems in the Atlantic Basin have a "medium" chance of developing.
