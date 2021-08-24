Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Troy Arts Council brings back concerts for first time since January 2020

By Justin Walker
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Arts Council kicked off its’ annual concert series Tuesday night on the campus of Troy University.

The performance was the first concert for the council since January of last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was sponsored by the council and the university.

With things opening up and increased vaccine availability, council members felt now is a good time to kick off the concert series. The performance is by the Alabama Jazz Collective, which is made up of about sixteen musicians from around the state. The concert was their first live performance together.

Council members say the best part is concerts are being offered for free.

“Since we didn’t get to have our 2020 season, we’ve rescheduled things. We want to give people the opportunity to come and enjoy live performances and not have to pay them. Those costs are covered by the troy arts council, by our corporate sponsors, and by members who have donated money,” said Council Member Maggie Hammonds.

The concert is one of plenty slated for this season.

A full list can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Montgomery’s 5 Points Deli & Grill will be closed until further notice after its ceiling...
Ceiling collapses at popular Montgomery restaurant
There was a large police presence outside Johnnie Carr Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery school temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday
Albert William Pruitt III, (L) and Brandon Jenkins (R) are charged with capital murder and...
2nd man charged with capital murder after Montgomery quadruple shooting
Humorist Jeanne Robertson is seen in this file photo in Savannah, Georgia.
Humorist, Auburn alumna Jeanne Robertson dies at 77
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID

Latest News

Crime scene tape still surrounds a portion of the building while investigators continue to...
Selma convention center explosion likely an accident, investigators say
Alabama ICU bed availability falls to -50
Alabama ICU bed availability falls to -50
Bird scooters have arrived in Andalusia.
Electric scooters now available to rent in Andalusia
Andalusia High School student Anna Duffy receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Dozens of students turn out for vaccine clinic at Andalusia High School