2 companies provide lunch for Russell Medical Center employees

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) -Two companies in Alexander City teamed up and put on a massive spread of ‘thanks’ Wednesday for hundreds of employees at Russell Medical Center.

Opening the door to goodness, boxes of food from two diners courtesy of two businesses, a tasty gesture of ‘thanks’ for 500 employees at Russell Medical Center. Chick-fil-A and Chicken Salad Chick provided the meals.

“Thank you for everything, okay,” Mortgage Pro spokesman Bill Young told doctors, nurses and staff at Russell Medical Center, the very people in the thick of the COVID fight.

“You know they put themselves in harm’s way everyday fighting this pandemic,” said Mortgage Pro owner Eric McKinley.

Robyn Mann is on the front lines in the COVID battle, but Wednesday, she stood line to receive a hot lunch; a welcomed break from the fight. A bit of relief that didn’t go unnoticed.

“It means more than we can express in words. It’s hard to explain to people on the outside what we’re dealing with,” said Mann, who is a Russell Medical Center nurse anesthetist.

Wendy Carter’s realty company partnered with Mortgage Pro to make it all happen.

“It’s something we’re happy we can do and always want to reach out and help in our community,” said Carter, one of three owners of Big Fish Realty.

If you think about it, lunch for Russell Medical meant so much than free meal. Occupational Therapist Kelly Owens summed it well.

“It’s one less thing we have to worry about today. It’s one less decision we have when we’re making so many decisions with patient care,” said Owens.

There was a bit of madness as volunteers handed out meals in the blistering heat yet the moment provided an opportunity to unwind, relax and simply take a break from what seems like a never-ending struggle against a stubborn virus.

‘Thank you so much for everything,” Young told another group of medical center employees as they took their lunch.

And so, the 500 employees went back to their respective jobs with more than full stomachs. They went back to their jobs feeling appreciated with a heaping dose of love.

Mortgage Pro and Big Fish Realty have also made plans to provide lunch for 150 employees at Lake Martin Community Hospital next Wednesday in Dadeville.

