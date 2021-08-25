Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

3-year-old child dies, found in car in Cullman

(123RF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed a 3-year-old child was found in a car Sunday. The toddler died at Cullman Regional Medical Center.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office released this statement: “There was an incident involving a small child on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021. It appears to be a tragic accident but it’s still under investigation.”

We will update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence outside Johnnie Carr Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery school temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday
Christopher Lamar Barnes, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of 18-month-old...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder for toddler’s death
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Millbrook police say two people were shot in the 4500 block of Lakeshore Drive on Aug. 23, 2021.
1 killed, 1 critically injured in Monday Millbrook shooting

Latest News

An ADPH spokesperson told WSFA 12 News Wednesday that the trailers will be placed at two...
2 mobile morgues moved to south Alabama
Auburn oaks
Auburn fans asked not to roll the Oaks for at least another year
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Alabama state lawmaker, Rep. Thad...
Funeral arrangements announced for late Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy