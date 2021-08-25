ADPH warns of dangers of taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is warning consumers about the dangers of self-medicating with large quantities of ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.

In Alabama, the number of calls to poison control centers from persons taking ivermectin have doubled from last year, according to ADPH.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasite drug commonly used in animals.

The Food and Drug Administration is urging people not to take ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19. The FDA says it has received multiple reports of patients hospitalized after taking ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.

The medication has not been approved for either treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. ADPH officials said it’s not an anti-viral drug.

There are two forms of ivermectin available for human use; tablets to treat parasitic worms and a topical to treat head lice and skin conditions.

According to health officials, humans should not use the ivermectin produced for animals. It can highly toxic, and even fatal, in humans. According to ADPH, common side effects for ivermectin include itching and hives, dizziness, headache, nausea, diarrhea and muscle pain. More serious adverse reactions associated with toxicity and possible ivermectin poisoning documented in clinical literature include loss of consciousness, drowsiness, tremor, seizure, hypotension (low blood pressure), vomiting and coma.

ADPH says there are drugs available, including monoclonal antibodies, which are FDA-EUA-authorized for COVID-19 post-exposure prevention and treatment. The Pfizer vaccine is now FDA approved.

