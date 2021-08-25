Alabama poison control fields more calls about ivermectin

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A poison control hotline in Alabama is fielding increased calls about ivermectin, an animal dewormer that doctors are warning people not to try as a home remedy for COVID-19.

Doctors say it’s dangerous for people to self-dose, particularly with the large quantities given to animals.

The Alabama Poison Information Center has fielded 24 ivermectin exposure cases so far this year, of which 15 were related to COVID-19 prevention and treatment. Another five calls have come into the center with people seeking information.

By comparison, there were six total calls in 2019 and 12 in 2020.

