Another federal team coming to help hard-hit Alabama hospitals

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second federal team is coming to Alabama to help with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed a team is scheduled to arrive in Dothan on Saturday.

No details were immediately available about where the team would be placed or how many personnel there would be.

ADPH confirmed last week that the state was working to obtain federal resources to help ease the strain on the state’s healthcare system.

The first federal team arrived at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley late last week.

Hospitals across the state have been strained by the rapid increase in hospitalizations over the last month, but south Alabama has been hit especially hard.

On Monday, the southeast district of Alabama had a deficit of 48 intensive care unit beds.

As of Wednesday, Alabama hospitals were treating 2,845 inpatients with COVID-19. There were 1,612 ICU patients and 1,558 staffed ICU beds across the state.

