Auburn University’s Raptor Center to resume shows

Auburn fans will once again have the opportunity to see a raptor show and flight demonstration each Friday before home football games at the Southeastern Raptor Center for the Football, Fans and Feathers educational program. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University says its Raptor Center will resume its shows on football weekends.

The Auburn University Southeastern Raptor Center planned its “Football, Fans and Feathers” educational series every Friday before home football games.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that each show will feature about 10 raptors, including hawks, eagles and other birds of prey.

Tickets for the hour-long shows are available for $8.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

