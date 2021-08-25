Auburn University’s Raptor Center to resume shows

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University says its Raptor Center will resume its shows on football weekends.

The Auburn University Southeastern Raptor Center planned its “Football, Fans and Feathers” educational series every Friday before home football games.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that each show will feature about 10 raptors, including hawks, eagles and other birds of prey.

Tickets for the hour-long shows are available for $8.

