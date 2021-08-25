Child COVID-19 cases rise, pediatricians getting more calls

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pediatric organizations are seeing more and more kids being infected with the coronavirus.

“Children seem to actually be getting sicker than we’ve seen before and that kind of holds true with what we see in the rest of the state and the country actually,” Dr. Adam Scott, a pediatrician with Jackson Hospital, told WSFA.

Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, shows over 180,000 child COVID-19 cases were added last week alone. Over 120,000 were added the week prior.

Pediatricians are some of those on the frontlines of the pandemic, feeling the effects of increased cases. Two medical groups in the River Region took to Facebook this week, asking parents for patience as the facilities take on more calls.

Montgomery’s Physicians to Children, which is owned by Children’s of Alabama, said its phones experienced difficulties Monday. The organization posted this:

“Due to the tremendous number of phone calls to our office and surrounding facilities, our phones have malfunctioned. We are working on fixing the problem, so please be patient with us. If you have an emergency please call 911.”

WSFA called Physicians to Children on Wednesday and was able to reach the front desk.

Another organization, Partners in Pediatrics, has locations in Montgomery and Prattville. It said the uptick in calls, visits and more has created a “whirlwind” for staff. The organization posted this on Facebook Monday:

“We have become a lot busier at Partners in Pediatrics, much like everyone else. It’s a crazy whirlwind again - so with that, we are asking for patience from our patients as we try to accommodate everyone to the best of our ability. Phone calls increase, office visits increase, COVID swabs increase, school absences increase, lab work increases, and stress increases for parents and kids. We know it is hard on parents during this time and we will do our best to aid you. Thank you!”

When called, a voicemail informs parents that the group is working to handle the influx in calls.

“We are currently experiencing a volume of calls higher that normal,” a recorded message stated. “We ask that you be understanding, as we work to help you as soon as we can.”

The voicemail said for faster service, callers can send a request through Partners in Pediatrics’ patient portal, which is available on its website.

In a separate Facebook post, Partners in Pediatrics encouraged those needing a COVID-19 test to do so through Baptist Health.

