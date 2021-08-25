Advertise
Construction on new Alexander City high school postponed

Rendering of new Benjamin Russell High School in Alex City.
Rendering of new Benjamin Russell High School in Alex City.((Source: Alex City Schools))
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new Benjamin Russell High School will be coming to fruition later than expected.

Alexander City Schools announced that construction is being postponed due to material shortage and costs.

In a Facebook post, the school system said it will move forward on the project “when the market is better suited to do so.”

The project was originally estimated to be completed by August 2023. It is unknown when the school will be done now.

The school system previously released information that the $48 million project would be a 219,000 square-foot facility with the capacity for about 1,500 students. It will be built off Highway 63 just before Sugar Creek Bridge.

