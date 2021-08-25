Advertise
Funeral arrangements announced for late Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Alabama state lawmaker, Rep. Thad...
Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Alabama state lawmaker, Rep. Thad McClammy. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Alabama state lawmaker, Rep. Thad McClammy.

A public viewing will be held Saturday from 3-6 p.m. at the Historic Day Street Missionary Baptist Church, according to McKenzie’s Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at True Divine Baptist Church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery.

All COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced, and face masks must be worn.

McClammy, who had served Alabama’s 76th district since 1994, died at an Atlanta hospital last Saturday. He was 78.

He was chairman of the Montgomery County Legislation Committee and served as the ranking minority member on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee, in addition to serving on the House Financial Services Committee.

