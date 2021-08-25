Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Gas company says ‘technical issue’ caused explosion at Selma’s convention center

Officials say no one was in the building at the time of the explosion and there were no injuries.
Officials say no one was in the building at the time of the explosion and there were no injuries.(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A natural gas company has confirmed that damage caused to the Selma Convention Center when it exploded Monday evening was the result of a technical issue that occurred while it was performing work.

A spokesperson for Spire told WSFA 12 News on Wednesday that “a technical issue created a high-pressure situation and subsequent damage to the center.”

Spire said it would “do what’s right to resolve the situation,” adding that safety is a “core value” and that it’s “dedicated to maintaining safe and reliable natural gas infrastructure fueling homes and businesses throughout Alabama.”

The explosion took place around 6:30 p.m. and caused extensive structural damage to the building, particularly to the convention center’s ballroom and kitchen.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence outside Johnnie Carr Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery school temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday
Christopher Lamar Barnes, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of 18-month-old...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder for toddler’s death
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Millbrook police say two people were shot in the 4500 block of Lakeshore Drive on Aug. 23, 2021.
1 killed, 1 critically injured in Monday Millbrook shooting
Montgomery’s 5 Points Deli & Grill will be closed until further notice after its ceiling...
Ceiling collapses at popular Montgomery restaurant

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms are possible today.
Up and down rain chances through next week
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Christopher Lamar Barnes, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of 18-month-old...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder for toddler’s death
The week will kick off with a cake-cutting in front of the chamber of commerce on Aug. 25 at...
City of Wetumpka celebrates ‘Tim Burton Week’