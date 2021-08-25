Gas company says ‘technical issue’ caused explosion at Selma’s convention center

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A natural gas company has confirmed that damage caused to the Selma Convention Center when it exploded Monday evening was the result of a technical issue that occurred while it was performing work.

A spokesperson for Spire told WSFA 12 News on Wednesday that “a technical issue created a high-pressure situation and subsequent damage to the center.”

Spire said it would “do what’s right to resolve the situation,” adding that safety is a “core value” and that it’s “dedicated to maintaining safe and reliable natural gas infrastructure fueling homes and businesses throughout Alabama.”

The explosion took place around 6:30 p.m. and caused extensive structural damage to the building, particularly to the convention center’s ballroom and kitchen.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.