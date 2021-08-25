Advertise
Lowe’s helps with repairs at Tuskegee History Center

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Human & Civil Rights Multicultural Center holds the history of our nation’s fight for civil rights and stories of Black educators and entrepreneurs, but financial struggles and the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the operations, and the center has gone without some major repairs. But a grant from Lowe’s Home Improvement is helping restore the center.

Tuskegee was selected among more than 2,000 entries for the 100 hometown projects, and city leaders chose to spend the money on the center.

“The Lowe’s money will come in and we’ll repair the roof. It’s just critical. Replacing rotted wood, the paint job, it’s just a lot here that needs to be done,” said Tuskegee History Center board member Andy Hornsby .

The work started Tuesday. Lowe’s associates from Opelika and Montgomery began by clearing the front entrance of the center.

“Today is what we would call Red Vest Tuesday where we have all the Lowe’s associates come out. We have a punch list of activities we’re going to complete. And I think we’re going to get a lot accomplished,” said Clay Hewett, assistant manager of Lowe’s in Opelika.

They hope is to not only restore the center for the present generation but to bring new life to the center for future generations.

“This museum is the best small museum telling people more than any other one in the country,” civil rights attorney Fred Gray said.

