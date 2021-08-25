Montgomery man charged with capital murder for infant’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The investigation into an infant’s death has prompted the arrest of a 23-year-old man on a capital murder charge, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The investigation was opened around 2:15 p.m. Monday when police were called to an area hospital on a report of a child’s death.

A forensic examination was conducted on the the body of 18-month-old Collier Wilkerson, and his death has since been ruled a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been publicly released. MPD said the circumstances remain under investigation.

Investigators took Christopher Barnes, of Montgomery, into custody on Tuesday and charged him with capital murder for Wilkerson’s death.

MPD declined to release any details on Barnes’ relationship to the child.

The suspect is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

