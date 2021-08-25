Selma convention center explosion likely an accident, investigators say

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Fire Department is leading an investigation into the cause behind an explosion that rocked Selma’s convention center Monday evening.

The explosion took place around 6:30 p.m. and caused extensive structural damage to the building, particularly to the convention centers’ ballroom and kitchen.

Officials say no one was in the building at the time of the explosion and there were no injuries. (Source: WSFA)

Interim Police Chief Gabriel Sharpe said right now they do not believe the explosion was caused by any criminal act, but instead was an accident.

“Preliminary reports seem to think it was a type of a natural gas explosion,” Sharpe said. “So right now we’re still instigating that, have nothing in concrete yet.”

“I’m thinking there is a zero chance this was a malicious act, I don’t think so at all, but if it was, the Selma Police Department would be involved and would start their investigation, but there is no evidence pointing to that right now,” Sharpe went on to say.

The State Bureau of Investigation was also on the scene Tuesday assisting the Selma Fire Department.

Officials say no one was in the building at the time of the explosion and there were no injuries.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the explosion could apparently be felt at nearby City Hall where the mayor and City Council were engaged in a work session.

“It’ll be investigated thoroughly, and we’ll get to the bottom of what happened,” Jackson said.

If you have any information that could help investigators you are asked to call either the Selma Police Department or fire department.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.