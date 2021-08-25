Advertise
Selma passes citywide mask mandate ordinance

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, Selma’s mayor and city council unanimously passed an ordinance that requires mask wearing in public places.

The ordinance goes into effect immediately and applies to everyone who is in a public building, especially in instances where social distancing is not possible. Selma City Attorney James Madison Jr. said this ordinance also applies to public spaces.

“There are all sorts of requirements that public places, public places, require a mask one. And the definition of public place is anywhere outside of individuals’ homes or cars, and when they are otherwise gathered with individuals of their own household,” Madison said.

The ordinance will run until Nov. 29, unless city leaders decide it’s necessary to extend it further.

