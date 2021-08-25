Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Smugglers caught using fake border patrol vehicle

Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers(U.S. border Patrol's Tucson Sector)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) – Authorities foiled a plan to use a fake border patrol car to cross the border.

Homeland Security and Border Patrol agents stopped the smugglers near the Tucson border station.

Officials took the driver of the cloned border patrol car and 10 migrants into custody.

Interim Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson’s border patrol station, John Modlin, shared a photo of the fake vehicle on Twitter.

Border Patrol security agents are responsible for patrolling 6,000 miles of Mexican and Canadian land borders and 2,000 miles of coastal waters, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a large police presence outside Johnnie Carr Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery school temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday
Christopher Lamar Barnes, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of 18-month-old...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder for toddler’s death
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Millbrook police say two people were shot in the 4500 block of Lakeshore Drive on Aug. 23, 2021.
1 killed, 1 critically injured in Monday Millbrook shooting
Montgomery’s 5 Points Deli & Grill will be closed until further notice after its ceiling...
Ceiling collapses at popular Montgomery restaurant

Latest News

FILE - In this April 1, 2020 file photo, several dozen Delta Air Lines jets are parked at...
Delta will charge unvaccinated employees $200 per month
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
House panel probing 1/6 riot seeks host of Trump-era records
A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond affirmed Dylann Roof’s...
Death sentence upheld for Dylann Roof in Black church slayings
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support...
Feds report most rental assistance has still not gone out