Up and down rain chances through next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will exist for the foreseeable future here across Central Alabama. It’ll feel and look just like late August should.

Rain chances vary from day to day, but no washouts or large rain events are expected. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain everywhere on any given day, but we will certainly have those typical summertime isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

Each day’s exact rain chance varies, but the percentages are in the 30-50% range. As new data come in, those rain chances may be adjusted slightly -- whether it be up or down.

Heavy rain totals are expected along the Gulf Coast over the next week -- especially to our west. This is mainly due to a potential tropical system. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will continue climbing into the 90s with each day’s exact high dependent upon how much sunshine you see in your town or city. Most days will be in the 91-94 range just about everywhere.

Whenever your location isn’t seeing rain, expect a partly cloudy sky with those fair weather cumulus clouds that resemble cotton balls across the sky.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible through the remainder of the workweek. (WSFA 12 News)

Tropical Update...

There are still three systems that we’re monitoring for potential tropical development out in the Atlantic Basin. Two of them now have a “high” 70% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression.

One of those is in the Caribbean and has a good chance at entering the Gulf of Mexico this weekend into next week. While there are too many moving parts and uncertainties to provide any sort of exact forecast, most guidance keeps this eventual system to our west. Stay tuned on this one!

Two systems have a "high" 70% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression over the next 5 days. (WSFA 12 News)

The next names on the list are Ida, Julian and Kate should two or all three of these disturbances reach tropical storm status and receive a name!

