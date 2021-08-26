Advertise
3 sentenced to prison for 2016 Prattville murder

Three suspects have been sentenced to prison six years after a man was killed during a Prattville robbery.
Three suspects have been sentenced to prison six years after a man was killed during a Prattville robbery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Closure came Thursday for a Prattville man’s family six years after he was murdered.

The Elmore County District Attorney’s office said Santwone Jones, Devonte Hill and Lil Roderick Williams were sentenced to prison Thursday. The suspects recently pleaded guilty to felony murder, admitting their guilt in the shooting death of 56-year old John Michael Taylor in May 2016.

As a result of their pleas, Jones will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Hill and Williams will each serve a 20-year sentence.

Taylor had been the target of a robbery, according to police, and was found lying in the middle of Cobbs Ford Road. Before his death, investigators say the victim was able to provide key information to police that led to the arrests of the three suspects.

Taylor had stopped at a convenience store about 150 yards from where he was found mortally wounded. He didn’t know the suspects and had gone to the station to withdraw cash from an ATM machine before trying to walk home. Detectives reviewed the store’s security video, which recorded the suspects.

The following day, Prattville police announced the arrests of Hill and Williams, who were just 14 and 15 at the time. They were identified by name only after being charged as adults, a decision the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed in 2018.

Jones, who was 25 at the time of the homicide, was quickly identified as a suspect but initially remained elusive to capture until September 2017.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

