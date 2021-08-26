Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

52,000 lbs. of chicken salad recalled due to plastic contamination

About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible...
About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Thursday.

The ready-to-eat various chicken salads and dip items were made on August 10 by the Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Massachusetts.

The announcement says the problem was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint.

So far, there hasn’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers are asked to contact their health care providers if there are any injury concerns.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lamar Barnes, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of 18-month-old...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder for toddler’s death
Two Montgomery County schools will be closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to...
2 Montgomery County schools to close over COVID cases
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
There was a large police presence outside Johnnie Carr Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery school temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday

Latest News

Voting registration kiosk pilot program
Voting registration kiosk pilot program
Front-line workers under stress at Russell Medical Center
Front-line workers under stress at Russell Medical Center
.
The Rundown - Aug. 27-29th
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse