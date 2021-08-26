Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

ADPH to give update on latest efforts to fight COVID-19 Friday

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives an update on COVID-19 on Aug. 20, 2021.
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives an update on COVID-19 on Aug. 20, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and others will provide the latest updates on the state’s effort to fight COVID-19 Friday.

This news conference, which has once again become a weekly occurrence for the department, will take place at 10 a.m. WSFA 12 News will have this news conference available on air, online, on our apps and on Facebook.

It is expected Harris will discuss the current state of Alabama’s hospitals as the rapid increase in hospitalizations over the last month has caused strains. Wednesday, ADPH confirmed a second federal team would be assisting the state with the surge.

As of Wednesday, Alabama hospitals were treating 2,845 inpatients with COVID-19. There were 1,612 ICU patients and 1,558 staffed ICU beds across the state.

Pediatric organizations said more children are being infected with the coronavirus. Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, shows over 180,000 child COVID-19 cases were added last week alone.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lamar Barnes, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of 18-month-old...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder for toddler’s death
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
There was a large police presence outside Johnnie Carr Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery school temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
A second federal team is coming to Alabama to help with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Another federal team coming to help hard-hit Alabama hospitals

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 676K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Brewbaker Middle School
MPS closes middle school over COVID cases
Health expert offers guidance for parents of babies during pandemic
Federal team of doctors, nurses will battle COVID in Dothan