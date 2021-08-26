Alabama nears 2,900 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 40 waiting for ICU beds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate ticked up again Thursday as healthcare workers treated 2,879 inpatients for the disease. Forty-five of those patients are children, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

Alabama has yet to break the COVID-19 hospitalization record set in January when 3,087 inpatients were being treated at once, but the situation in the current surge has become more dire, specifically regarding those in hospital intensive care units.

Patients needing ICU-level treatment continue to outpace the state’s availability of designated ICU beds, something that had not become an issue prior to the current surge. There are 1,562 staffed ICU beds, as of Thursday, but 1,602 ICU patients, the hospital association said. That means some 40 patients are still waiting.

Two federal health teams have been deployed to Alabama, including one that’s focusing on the Dothan area where hospitals are being overrun by cases. The other is in the coastal counties of Baldwin and Mobile where the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed it has also relocated two morgue trailers in anticipation of a growing number of deaths.

January’s hospitalization peak also came prior to the full rollout of vaccines aimed at stemming the pandemic. The current surge comes amid three vaccines available to residents ages 12 and up. Despite wide access, however, state health officials have termed the latest surge as one among the unvaccinated.

The state’s low vaccination rate, though climbing, means nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are now being reported among the unvaccinated. The hospital association reports 85% of COVID hospitalizations are in the unvaccinated and another 3% are only partially vaccinated. About 94% of deaths since April 1 are also among those who have not been vaccinated.

Alabama continues to have one of the nation’s highest test positivity rates at 23% and more than 21,000 have tested positive in the last seven days.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is set to hold a Friday morning news conference to address the state’s pandemic efforts.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.