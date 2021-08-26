Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama Republican Party: 50,000 attended Trump rally in Cullman

Donald Trump Save America Rally in Cullman, Ala. on August 21, 2021.
Donald Trump Save America Rally in Cullman, Ala. on August 21, 2021.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Republican Party said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s rally in Cullman Saturday was the largest political event in Alabama history.

According to the Alabama Republican Party, up to 50,000 people attended the rally and over a million more watched it from home. A Donald Trump reception fundraiser brought in $1.17 million in contributions and commitments from across the state.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl released the following statement:

“We are very excited about what we accomplished together this weekend. The Trump Rally was the biggest political event I’ve ever seen in the State of Alabama, and it shows the passion people have for our county, and the Conservative values the Republican Party represents.”

“The Republican Party is committed to fighting for the people of Alabama, and we are thrilled that Donald Trump joined us in jump starting our campaign to take back the House and Senate. It’s not easy to break fundraising records, but it’s important that Republicans have the resources we need to challenge the Democrat Party and the socialist agenda that is being forced on the people of Alabama.”

“I am thankful to everyone who helped make Saturday such a great and historic night for the state of Alabama, especially our donors and President Trump, who continue to make Alabama a priority. This rally is just the beginning of our fight to restore America.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lamar Barnes, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of 18-month-old...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder for toddler’s death
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
There was a large police presence outside Johnnie Carr Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery school temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
A second federal team is coming to Alabama to help with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Another federal team coming to help hard-hit Alabama hospitals

Latest News

Chase Espy
Former Gov. Ivey staff member charged with child solicitation
It was a full house for the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission during it’s second meeting to...
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission faces timeline setbacks
Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Alabama state lawmaker, Rep. Thad...
Funeral arrangements announced for late Alabama Rep. Thad McClammy
Alabama lawmaker seeks to end school mask mandates