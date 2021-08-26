Bond set for woman accused of kidnapping 4-day-old baby boy in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies confirmed Thursday bond has been set for a woman accused of kidnapping a newborn from his Fairfield home.

Here is the information on the investigation into the kidnapping of 4-day-old Kamarion Taylor.

Just before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2021, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 600 Block of Jerry D Coleman Street in Fairfield to investigate the abduction of 4-day-old Kamarion. Kamarion’s grandmother and a family friend, Lakesha Brown were at the house with Kamarion and his mother.

The mother was not feeling well and decided to rest. When she woke up, the baby was gone and deputies said Lakesha was also gone.

The infant’s mother immediately called Lakesha and asked where Kamarion was. Lakesha told her Kamarion was there in his playpen where she laid him before she left the house. At this point, the family contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for help.

As the investigation unfolded, deputies said family members pointed out videos and photos on Brown’s social media pages that contained pictures of a baby that looked to be Kamarion. They also advised deputies of past social media posts by Brown that made claims that she had recently given birth to twin boys.

Both the family and the Sheriff’s Office reached out to the public through social media and standard media channels. Deputies said multiple tips immediately came in, advising of information regarding the whereabouts of the baby and that Lakesha Brown likely had taken Kamarion. Lakesha was taken into custody, however she did not have the baby and denied any involvement in his abduction.

Additional tips led detectives to a home at Woodward Estates in Lipscomb. Upon arrival, detectives encountered several adults who were extremely cooperative and led them to the child. Detectives were quickly able to verify the baby was indeed Kamarion Taylor. Kamarion was checked by medics and found to be healthy and under no duress. Detectives took him back to his mother.

Lakesha Brown was taken into custody and placed in the Jefferson County Jail. On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the Bessemer District Attorney’s Office confirmed a warrant for Kidnapping 1st degree against Brown. Her bond was set at $100,000.00. As the investigation continues, deputies said there may be additional warrants issued.

Deputies said information received during this investigation suggests that Brown may have attempted this type of behavior in the past. If anyone has information on past events involving Brown, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2 or you may contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the agencies who quickly came to assist and helped to bring this to a joyful resolution: ALEA, FBI – Birmingham Field Office, Alabama Fusion Center, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Trussville Police Department, Bessemer Police Department and Birmingham Fire and Rescue all came together to help us bring this baby back home safely.

Lakesha Brown. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Family members say Brown befriended the mom and they believe she plotted for days to take the child.

Baby Kamarion (Brionna Washington)

Detectives continue their investigation into the baby’s abduction.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.