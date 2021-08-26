COVID stress weighs on Russelll Medical Center staff

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) -A free lunch this week for the entire staff at Russell Medical Center in Alexander City could not have come at a better time.

“Want some Chick-Fil-A sauce with it?” one server asked during the staff feeding.

Russell Medical Center radiologist Dr. Mathieu Nader was more than grateful for the free lunch provided to him and hundreds of others this week. The meal went down a lot better than the stress he’s having to swallow every day between the walls at Russell Medical. COVID is alive and well. The lungs he x-rays are not.

“The lungs are very white, lacking normal air. It’s like they’re drowning,” said Nader.

Long before COVID, Nader saw or had contact with anywhere from 500 to 1,000 patients per week. That number hasn’t necessarily increased but another part of that equation has changed.

“Sicker patients. That’s the difference, a concerning difference to me,” Nader said.

As it is for Mabry Cook. The vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID here are unvaccinated, a true emergency considering it felt as though we were turning the corner just a few months ago. No COVID beds available for now at Russell Medical.

‘We are two or three negative. That basically means we don’t have the capacity to add more people to our hospital. We’ve got to turn this around, and the only way to get it turned around is for people to get vaccinated. Be part of the solution,” Cook said.

“Kind of back where we started in some ways,” said Nader.

With eight years of medical practice, Nader says he’s found ways to deal with the stress that at times can be overwhelming.

“I rely on exercise and time with my family. It’s important to me,” Nader said.

For Nader and Cook, it starts all over again tomorrow; another day, another dance with COVID.

Russell Medical Center is licensed for 81 beds.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.