Federal team of doctors, nurses will battle COVID in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A federal team of physicians and nurses is headed to Dothan to aid hospitals that are at their breaking point with COVID patients. Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris made the announcement Wednesday in Montgomery.

The Dothan area, a COVID hot spot, has the largest two hospitals in in southeast Alabama, Flowers and Southeast Health. Both are overwhelmed with patients and lack adequate beds to treat acutely ill patients.

On Monday, the southeast district of Alabama had a deficit of 48 intensive care unit beds.

As of Wednesday, Alabama hospitals were treating 2,845 inpatients with COVID-19. There were 1,612 ICU patients and 1,558 staffed ICU beds across the state..

