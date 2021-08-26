Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Former Gov. Ivey staff member charged with child solicitation

Chase Espy
Chase Espy(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former member of Governor Kay Ivey’s staff was arrested for child solicitation charges.

Jefferson County jail records show 36-year-old Chase Tristian Espy was charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

He has bonded out.

According to the Alabama Bar Association, Espy was at one time employed as an attorney in the Office of the Governor.

The Homewood Police Department Special Investigations Unit arrested Espy, of Vestavia Hills, on Wednesday. The arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation by the Homewood Police Department. This operation is part of an ongoing effort by the Homewood Police Department to combat crimes involving the exploitation of children.

WBRC received this statement from the Office of the Governor:

“The allegations against Mr. Espy are serious, tragic and shocking. While he was employed by our office for only a few months, Mr. Espy has been terminated. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lamar Barnes, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of 18-month-old...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder for toddler’s death
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
There was a large police presence outside Johnnie Carr Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery school temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
A second federal team is coming to Alabama to help with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Another federal team coming to help hard-hit Alabama hospitals

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US official: Islamic State group believed to be behind Kabul airport attacks; at least 13 killed, Russia says
Health expert offers guidance for parents of babies during pandemic
Nearly all forecast models take the tropical wave in the Caribbean toward far eastern Texas...
Staying hot, muggy and stormy at times
Federal team of doctors, nurses will battle COVID in Dothan