Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting in the 2600 block of East South Boulevard.

A police spokeswoman said a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

WSFA 12 News crews found the scene outside a retail area with a barbershop and tire business, but it’s not clear where the shooting happened.

No other information was released.

