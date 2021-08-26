Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting in the 2600 block of East South Boulevard.

A police spokeswoman said a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

WSFA 12 News crews found the scene outside a retail area with a barbershop and tire business, but it’s not clear where the shooting happened.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lamar Barnes, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of 18-month-old...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder for toddler’s death
Two Montgomery County schools will be closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to...
2 Montgomery County schools to close over COVID cases
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
There was a large police presence outside Johnnie Carr Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery school temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday

Latest News

Scattered showers along with heat + humidity will continue through the weekend...
Staying hot, muggy and stormy at times
The vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID here at Russell Medical Center are...
COVID stress weighs on Russelll Medical Center staff
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
Elmore Community Hospital doctor gives update
Elmore Community Hospital doctor gives update