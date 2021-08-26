Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting in the 2600 block of East South Boulevard.
A police spokeswoman said a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
WSFA 12 News crews found the scene outside a retail area with a barbershop and tire business, but it’s not clear where the shooting happened.
No other information was released.
