MPS closes middle school over COVID cases

Brewbaker Middle School
Brewbaker Middle School
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brewbaker Middle School will be closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to Montgomery Public Schools.

MPS said the school will close for 14 calendar days effective Friday.

Officials said the building will be thoroughly cleans and sanitized before students and staff return. Teachers will provide students with assignment instructions and other important information related to schoolwork while the school is closed.

The school is scheduled to reopen Sept. 13.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

