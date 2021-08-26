Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

OpenTable helps restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The reservation app OpenTable is partnering with CLEAR to use its digital vaccination verification capability.

Here’s how it works. If a restaurant has a vaccination requirement, OpenTable users will be notified with a banner from CLEAR.

Clicking on it will take them to a page with instructions for signing up for a free account.

Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of...
Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.(Source: CNN/file)

Once that is done, they’ll have to scan a passport or ID card and send a selfie via CLEAR to verify their identity.

Users do not have to be part of CLEAR’s paid identity verification program used at airports to sign up for its digital vaccine card.

The program is expected to launch next month.

OpenTable currently lists more than 400 restaurants in the U.S. that require indoor diners to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lamar Barnes, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of 18-month-old...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder for toddler’s death
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
There was a large police presence outside Johnnie Carr Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery school temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
A second federal team is coming to Alabama to help with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Another federal team coming to help hard-hit Alabama hospitals

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport suicide attacks
Nearly all forecast models take the tropical wave in the Caribbean toward far eastern Texas...
Staying hot, muggy and stormy at times
Brewbaker Middle School
MPS closes middle school over COVID cases
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
Hospitals face staffing shortages during pandemic