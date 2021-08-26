The Rundown: August 27th - 29th

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around Central and South Alabama and bring them to you!

You’ll want to head to Eastchase this Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon for the Farmer’s Market. With more than 40 certified vendors from the state of Alabama, you are sure to get the best fruits and veggies, as well as homemade goods such as honey, cookies, handmade soaps & more. The season is almost over for Farmers Markets so be sure to visit while you can.

You can never go wrong with some music and barbeque. The annual Hog Days of Summer BBQ & Music Festival is happening Saturday and there will be activities for the whole family. Proceeds go towards Hogs for The Cause and fighting pediatric cancer. All of this is happening at the Union Station Train Shed, festivities start at 1 p.m.

If you’re looking for something to do Sunday, how about boarding the Harriot II for the Blues Cruise? It is a two-hour cruise featuring live Blues entertainment from a variety of local entertainers. There will be a full bar and concessions available for purchase. It’s a perfect way to end the weekend!

