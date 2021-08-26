Staying hot, muggy and stormy at times

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue here for the foreseeable future across Central Alabama. It’ll feel and look just like late August should.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain everywhere on any given day, but we will certainly have those typical summertime isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

Each day’s exact rain chance varies, but the percentages are in the 30-50% range. As new data come in, those rain chances may be adjusted slightly -- whether it be up or down.

Today’s rain chance is a great example: it’s now at 20% after being at 30% yesterday. That’s because there is better model agreement on a dry forecast.

Rain chances will be scattered this weekend before rising a bit early next week with a tropical system. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will continue climbing into the 90s with each day’s exact high dependent upon how much sunshine you see in your town or city. Most days will be in the 90-95 range.

Whenever your location isn’t seeing rain, expect a partly cloudy sky with those fair weather cumulus clouds that resemble cotton balls across the sky.

Two systems in the Atlantic Basin have a "high" chance of developing into at least a tropical depression. (WSFA 12 News)

Tropical Update...

There are still three systems that we’re monitoring for potential tropical development out in the Atlantic Basin. One of them has a “high” 90% chance of developing, one has a “high” 80% chance of developing and one still stands at 30%.

The one with a 90% chance is currently in the Caribbean and will enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. While there are too many moving parts and uncertainties to provide an exact forecast, nearly all forecast guidance keeps this eventual tropical storm or hurricane to our west.

Invest 99L in the Caribbean will head toward the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a likely hurricane as it moves through a very favorable environment. (WSFA 12 News)

That would mean greater impacts staying to our west across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Those states most certainly need to be monitoring this system very, very closely.

Closer to home we are expecting an increase in rip currents and wave activity is expected for the beaches of Alabama and Northwest Florida this weekend into next week. There will also be heavy rain potential well away from the storm’s eventual center.

Total rainfall over the next week will be quite high just to our west with a landfalling tropical system. (WSFA 12 News)

That could include us in Central Alabama. If anything, we’re likely looking at least at an uptick in rain chances Sunday night through Tuesday.

The next names on the list are Ida, Julian and Kate should two or all three of these disturbances reach tropical storm status and receive a name!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.