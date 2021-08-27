Alabama doctors urge antibody treatment for COVID patients

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Doctors with the Medical Association of Alabama are urging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to seek an antibody treatment that is proving successful in reducing the need for hospitalizations.

The treatment, monoclonal antibody treatment, helps the body build rapid immunity to COVID-19, according to doctors. It prevents hospitalizations in about 70% of those who are treated.

The treatment uses laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses. If someone gets the virus, the treatment can be a lifesaver. However, health professionals say it needs to be administered in the first 10 days of symptoms.

Doctors say the best way to avoid COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

“The vaccines are safe, effective, and free of charge. If someone does test positive for COVID-19, they should immediately talk to a physician and request monoclonal antibody treatment. This can be a life-saver if given in the first 10 days of symptoms,” said Dr. John S. Meigs, Jr., a family practice physician in Bibb County who has been administering the treatment to patients.

“My patients who have received the monoclonal treatment report they feel better within 24 to 48 hours. Not a single one has complained about pain or problems with the treatment,” Meigs added.

During Friday’s news conference, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris cautioned that while monoclonal antibody treatments are helping some people who are sick with COVID, “they are not a substitute for vaccination.”

Approximately 150 locations – hospitals, physician offices and urgent care centers – currently provide the treatment in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.