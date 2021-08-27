Alabama emergency officials prepare for Ida

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Ida shot out of the Caribbean Friday and is now a certified hurricane. The storm is currently expected to become a Category 3 hurricane, maybe a Category 4.

Ida is not expected to make landfall on the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, but that’s no reason to let your guard down.

Hurricane Ida has commanded the attention of the state emergency management agency office in Chilton County.

EMA meteorologist Jim Stefkovich predicts “sustained winds of 120 miles an hour, gusts 150.”

Although hundreds of miles away from Clanton, Ida promises to deliver lots of rain, gusty winds and the potential for tornadoes.

Even if the landfall projections hold true, Alabama will be on the right side of the storm, the wrong side to be if you’re looking for a quiet Monday.

“What that’ll mean is that we’re going to have a prolonged periods of rain bands and some very heavy rain, really over the western half and the northern half of the state and then that’s just, if a little bit shift east then of course the eastern half of the state will also get very drenched. And then Monday into Tuesday there’s going to be enough wind shear for the potential of tornadoes over the northern two-thirds of the state,” Stefkovich added.

In Chilton County at the state EMA office, they’ve done all they know to do get ready. They’re locked in. All that’s left to do is brace for impact.

“The plan that we’re in right now is coordinate and to make sure that there’s no shortfalls with state agencies or any of our responding partners,” said state EMA external affairs director Gregory Robinson.

Hurricane Ida could remain on track and slam the Louisiana-Mississippi coastline or it could wobble and shift. What is certain is Ida is on the way, churning its way with power and fury in the warm waters of the gulf.

Landfall is expected around 7 p.m. Sunday.

FEMA is beginning to distribute response vehicles throughout the state in preparation of Hurricane Ida. They will initially station vehicles on Maxwell Air Force Base ain Montgomery.

