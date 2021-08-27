Advertise
The Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival is back

Once a year the Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival gives you a chance to take a trip to the Dark...
Once a year the Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival gives you a chance to take a trip to the Dark Ages, where knights, kings and queens ruled the world.(WSFA 12 News)
By Judd Davis
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s almost time for a trip back in time, to the Dark Ages, where kings, queens, and knights ruled the world.

“It’s nothing like you’ve ever seen before,” said Suzanne Booth with the Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival. “I promise.”

For the last six years, the Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival has given folks a chance to escape to a different time period, 1,000 years ago.

“Who doesn’t love knights, and princesses and crowns and gowns? You know we watch it in things like Game of Thrones. We are a fair that focuses on education, art, and medieval history. We are the only permanent site park in Alabama. We have 80 plus artisans, craftsmen, and vendors.”

The entire event is run by volunteers and raises money for nonprofits. The event had to be canceled last March because of COVID, so they’re excited to bring it back for a special September weekend before getting back on track next March. Proceeds from this year’s event will help the Butler County Humane Society and the Winged Ambassadors program.

“We will have everything from basket weavers, to clothing makers, to soap makers, blacksmiths, costume makers, and of course turkey legs. We have so many performers, fire eaters, jugglers, and the joust. Who doesn’t love a good joust.”

So after a year off because of the pandemic, the Alabama Medieval Fantasy Festival is ready once again to help you get lost in fantasy and fun, even if it’s just for a few days. This year’s September event will be Sept. 11-12 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., 4776 Fort Dale Rd. Greenville, AL 36037.

Adults get in for $15 and kids 6-12 get in for $7.

