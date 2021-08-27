Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

CDC: Nearly 650K have received additional COVID vaccine dose

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 650,000 Americans had received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new figure for immunocompromised people receiving the vaccine is now part of CDC’s daily vaccination updates.

Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the additional dose for certain higher-risk people on Aug. 13, a total of 643,000 have received the booster.

That’s out of a total of 9 million Americans who have weakened immune systems, like organ transplant recipients.

The COVID booster shots will be available for all starting the week of Sept. 20, according to the CDC.

For people who are not immunocompromised, the third shot is recommended for eight months after the second dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Montgomery County schools will be closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to...
2 Montgomery County schools to close over COVID cases
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Montgomery police say someone was shot in the 2600 block of East South Boulevard on Aug. 26,...
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Chase Espy
Former Gov. Ivey staff member charged with child solicitation
Three suspects have been sentenced to prison six years after a man was killed during a...
3 sentenced to prison for 2016 Prattville murder

Latest News

Tre's mother said he was truly loved by a lot of people.
Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives an update on COVID-19 on Aug. 20, 2021.
ADPH to give update on latest efforts to fight COVID-19 Friday
Tre's mother said he was truly loved by a lot of people.
Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Powell: Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year
Prices for everyday goods and services rose in July by 5.4% compared to a year ago, according...
Economy: Inflation, prices still rising