Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2

Friday Night Football Fever is kicking off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever is kicking off its 30th season.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games

Friday night games

  • Reeltown vs. St. James
  • Highland Home vs. ACA
  • Montgomery Academy vs. Trinity
  • Ellwood Christian vs. PCA
  • Stanhope Elmore vs. Prattville
  • Calhoun vs. Pike Road
  • Wetumpka vs. Tallassee
  • Hillcrest Evergreen vs. Pike County
  • Catholic vs. Charles Henderson
  • Lee vs. Jeff Davis
  • Dallas County vs. Marbury
  • Hooper Academy vs. Edgewood Academy

Fever Week 2: Straughn vs. Red Level
Fever Week 2: Macon East vs. Valiant Cross
Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels is Fever Star Athlete of the Week
The 2021 edition of the Crenshaw County Clash has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19...
Crenshaw County Clash canceled due to concerns about COVID-19