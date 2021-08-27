Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Thursday night games
- Straughn vs. Red Level [VIDEO RECAP]
- Macon East vs. Valiant Cross [VIDEO RECAP]
Friday night games
- Reeltown vs. St. James
- Highland Home vs. ACA
- Montgomery Academy vs. Trinity
- Ellwood Christian vs. PCA
- Stanhope Elmore vs. Prattville
- Calhoun vs. Pike Road
- Wetumpka vs. Tallassee
- Hillcrest Evergreen vs. Pike County
- Catholic vs. Charles Henderson
- Lee vs. Jeff Davis
- Dallas County vs. Marbury
- Hooper Academy vs. Edgewood Academy
