Friday Night Football Fever: Week 2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games

Friday night games

Reeltown vs. St. James

Highland Home vs. ACA

Montgomery Academy vs. Trinity

Ellwood Christian vs. PCA

Stanhope Elmore vs. Prattville

Calhoun vs. Pike Road

Wetumpka vs. Tallassee

Hillcrest Evergreen vs. Pike County

Catholic vs. Charles Henderson

Lee vs. Jeff Davis

Dallas County vs. Marbury

Hooper Academy vs. Edgewood Academy

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.