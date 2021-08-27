Ida strengthening, eyes Gulf Coast and Deep South

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tropical Storm Ida is becoming better organized as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. It’s on its way to becoming a hurricane before eventually making landfall along the Louisiana coast on Sunday.

Rain coverage and heavy rain potential will be maximized Monday-Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

There’s really nothing stopping Ida from becoming a major hurricane. All variables in play over the Gulf are very supportive of quick strengthening. There’s virtually no wind shear, no land interaction other than a brief pass over western Cuba and the water is very, very warm.

This will support not only healthy strengthening, but rapid intensification as well. The chance of the system quickly intensifying over the Gulf of Mexico is very much there -- all the way up to landfall.

Rainfall from Ida will be heaviest just to our west, but some hefty totals are possible -- especially west of I-65. (WSFA 12 News)

The current forecast calls for a 115 mph category 3 hurricane at landfall early in the day Sunday. The landfall point will likely be somewhere in south-central or southeastern Louisiana. Some minor shifts are possible, but landfall is all but assured to be in Louisiana.

Once making landfall, Ida is forecast to move north and then northeast as it cuts across Mississippi. This path will result in impacts for most of central and south Alabama from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday night. Those impacts will be from the rain bands rotating around Ida on the eastern side of the storm’s center.

Gusts of 30-40+ mph are a good bet Monday-Tuesday across our area. (WSFA 12 News)

At this time we believe the rain bands will be capable of producing heavy tropical downpours, tornadoes and gusty winds to 30-40 mph or more. The exact timing, extent and magnitude of each of those impacts is not set in stone, but we will likely see all three of those elements across our area -- especially Monday and Tuesday.

The storm should push away and fade by Wednesday, ending any threat for Central Alabama.

Some tornadoes, heavy tropical rains and gusty winds are all becoming increasingly possible in our area -- especially Monday and Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Before Ida arrives we’ve got your typical summertime shower and storm potential both today and tomorrow. Coverage will be around 40% and there will be plenty of dry time both days with highs in the lower 90s.

Once Ida departs we’re back to a summertime pattern as September gets underway. It will be hot and humid with chances for showers and storms as we round out next week.

Rain chances rise with Ida's potential impacts early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.