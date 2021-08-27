Advertise
Medical suppliers say more people are on oxygen tanks, breathing machines

Midstate Medical Services said it is selling more nebulizers than ever before.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being hospitalized with COVID-19, former patients are turning to local medical suppliers for oxygen tanks, breathing devices and other health related supplies.

Midstate Medical Services in Montgomery is selling more breathing machines, or nebulizers, than ever before.

“We’ve seen the biggest increase, I guess, in the nebulizers for medication for breathing,” President Richard Cherry said. “It is connected with the COVID.”

Cherry said the shop is selling 20 to 30 a month to aid those with respiratory issues.

The devices turn prescribed medicine into a mist that can be inhaled. Midstate Medical Services said the machines help open people’s lungs, those struggling to breathe.

“I’ve had several people that have, like they get over the COVID part but then they develop pneumonia,” Cherry said. “I’ve heard that several times.”

In addition to helping former coronavirus patients recover, medical supply stores are aiding busy hospitals – freeing more beds as new patients come in.

Jones Medical Supply in Troy said it’s helping healthcare providers work more efficiently.

“Because we’re talking about emergency rooms, who’s to say somebody right behind them didn’t just break their leg by falling off a ladder and they needed somewhere to go and they’ve been laying in the hallway,” owner and operator Jason Jones said.

“It’s our job to partner with our hospitals locally, specifically here at Troy Regional, and get people out of the ER as quick as possible,” he added.

Jones Medical Supply has seen a surge in the rental of oxygen equipment. The shop said it “shattered” all its goals in December, doubled that in January and is now on track to surpass January’s numbers.

“From a numbers standpoint, I mean, its dozens and dozens of patients,” Jones said strictly on the Troy and Ozark areas. “We’re just setting up a lot of oxygen patients.”

The medical supplier said oxygen equipment rentals are sanitized before reuse. Jones Medical Supply is stocked up and continues to serve those leaving the area’s hospital.

