Over 4,000 COVID cases in Alabama schools with a third of districts reporting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reactivated its COVID-19 schools dashboard Friday.

Alabama school districts reported 4,337 COVID-19 cases among students and staff this week. Only 52 of 143 school districts had reported numbers to the state as of Friday morning.

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said ADPH was working with the other school districts to have the data added to the dashboard.

The school dashboard was released ahead of its previously scheduled release date of Sept. 10.

The following counties in our area have reported numbers:

Lowndes County- 12

Butler County - 17

Bullock County- 11

Barbour County- 11

Dallas County- 36

Montgomery County- 207

Harris said there was a 700% increase in COVID-19 cases reported among school-aged children last week compared to the same time period one year ago. He added that it is unclear if all of those children are participating in in-person learning environments.

Montgomery Public Schools announced Thursday two of its schools would close for 14 days after a rise in COVID cases. MPS says the schools would be cleaned and sanitized before reopening.

The schools are scheduled to reopen Sept. 13.

