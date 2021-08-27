Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The family of a four-year-old Pike County boy hospitalized since early August because of E. coli contamination has filed a federal lawsuit against a Mississippi campground.

Scott and Blakely Jordan, who live in Banks, filed the suit on behalf of their son against Jellystone Park in Pelahatchie, MS., and Great Escapes Pelahatchie, the park’s parent company, on Tuesday. The boy in that lawsuit is identified only by his initials “B.H.J”.

Dothan Attorney T.J. Haywood said his nephew become sick while on vacation with his parents and older sister the first week of August.

The Jordan’s immediately returned home to Alabama and sought treatment for their son. After two misdiagnosis, Birmingham physicians determined he has E. coli, a strain of bacteria that thrives in the intestines.

“He was on dialysis, could not eat for days, could not make urine for two weeks, had issues with some of his organs, and may be on blood pressure medicine at for the remainder of his life,” Haywood said.

The lawsuit filed by Haywood and Marler Clark, a Seattle law firm, claims Jellystone failed to properly maintain its swimming pool and splashpad. It seeks unspecified damages.

“The Mississippi Department of Health has identified several cases of E. coli in infections associated with the swimming pool and splashpad,” the lawsuit alleges.

Several children became sick after visiting the park in late July and early August. The Jordan’s is the third lawsuit filed.

Either (Jellystone) isn’t putting enough chlorine in the water or there is an automated chlorinator that is not being used correctly,” Haywood told News 4.

While E coli is prevalent in children, it occasionally affects adults as it did Blakely Jordan who could not see her hospitalized son for a week.

Marler Clark specializes in food poisoning cases. Among their best known is Six Flag’s Whitewater in Atlanta, where 26 children got sick in 1998.

The firm also represented over 40 clients in the salmonella outbreak at a Blakely, Georgia peanut company. Settlements in that case were paid in 2010.

Jellystone Park has not responded to the lawsuits but, after the children got sick, issued a statement that is cooperating with state investigators.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

