Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Romay Davis, 101, honored by Maxwell Air Force Base

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman who made headlines for the over-the-top 100th birthday celebration she got from her employer back in 2019 is being honored again. On Friday, Maxwell Air Force Base honored Romay Davis, an energetic centenarian who keeps on moving with a smile on her face.

While recently doing some research for Women’s Equality Day, officials on base discovered a photo of Davis and learned her story. When base officials discovered she lives in Montgomery, they had to meet her.

“So many of us have greater freedom to serve because of her service, not just in the Army, but all the different barriers she broke with throughout her life,” said Col. Eries Mentzer. “Whether it was in fashion design or carpentry or or getting her black belt in so many ways. She never limited herself to the opportunities that were traditionally available to women during her generation.”

Davis, who has been interviewed on national news programs and saw the City of Montgomery proclaim her 100th birthday as “Romay Davis Day,” is still active at 101. Her 102nd birthday is just over the horizon.

Montgomery Winn-Dixie employee Romay Davis is celebrated by her employer on her 100th birthday...
Montgomery Winn-Dixie employee Romay Davis is celebrated by her employer on her 100th birthday in 2019.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Davis was born Oct. 29, 1919, in Virginia, a time when people of color often faced discrimination and restricted rights. She turned 10 the day the stock market crashed, plunging the nation into the Great Depression.

After high school, Romay joined the U.S. Army and served her country in WWII. Upon returning home, she earned an education degree from New York University, then set off on a career path in fashion, making clothes for women and children. She traveled the world, even working as a model in New York before “retiring” in 1982. It was then that she moved to Montgomery with her husband.

She stayed active for the next 20 years and found time for traveling and painting. She even volunteered for causes like the adoption of military families in need. And at age 70, Romay got her black belt in Taekwondo.

After her husband passed away, Romay made the decision to go back to work. In 2001, at the age of 81, she put in an application at Winn-Dixie store No. 448 on Vaughn Road. She still drives herself to work.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Montgomery County schools will be closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to...
2 Montgomery County schools to close over COVID cases
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris becomes emotional during a COVID-19 update,...
‘I don’t know how much longer we can do this’ says emotional Alabama state health officer
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Montgomery police say someone was shot in the 2600 block of East South Boulevard on Aug. 26,...
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Three suspects have been sentenced to prison six years after a man was killed during a...
3 sentenced to prison for 2016 Prattville murder

Latest News

County Road 12: Medieval Fantasy Festival
County Road 12: Medieval Fantasy Festival
Labor Day Classic preps
Labor Day Classic preps
Tuskegee getting grant money to improve sewer services
Tuskegee getting grant money to improve sewer services
Alabama on alert for Hurricane Ida
Alabama on alert for Hurricane Ida
Emotional plea from Alabama's State Health Officer as pandemic worsens
Emotional plea from Alabama's State Health Officer as pandemic worsens