Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Troy names Taylor Powell starting quarterback

The dust has settled in the Troy University quarterback battle, and junior Taylor Powell will...
The dust has settled in the Troy University quarterback battle, and junior Taylor Powell will lead the Trojans on the field week one versus Southern.(Source: WTVY)
By Stephen Gunter
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dust has settled in the Troy University quarterback battle, and junior Taylor Powell will lead the Trojans on the field week one versus Southern.

Coach Chip Lindsey announced Thursday the Missouri transfer will be under center for the Trojans on Sept. 4.

“We’re going to let him play his way into a rhythm and hopefully, the next couple weeks in practice, he’ll get to do that because he’ll get the reps with the ones,” Lindsey said in a news release.

Powell edged out last year’s starter Gunnar Watson in the quarterback competition.

“Both guys competed extremely hard and both of them improved a great deal,” Lindsey said. “Anytime you have competition like that, it makes everyone better. This year, we’re going into the season with the luxury of having two guys that have played college football and that’s always a plus. At the end of the day, it’s a competition and we have to go with one guy. We feel like Taylor is going to give us the best opportunity to win as a football team.”

Powell is the former Mr. Football of Arkansas and saw game action in 2018 and 2019 at Missouri but sat out last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

He joined Troy in January.

Troy opens the season Sept. 4 at home against Southern. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN3.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Montgomery County schools will be closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to...
2 Montgomery County schools to close over COVID cases
Christopher Lamar Barnes, 23, is charged with capital murder for the death of 18-month-old...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder for toddler’s death
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
There was a large police presence outside Johnnie Carr Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery school temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 form alliance for scheduling, policy
WAFB file photo of Tiger Stadium
Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required to attend LSU football games in Tiger Stadium
Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University...
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19
The University of Alabama
Univ. of Ala. COVID vaccination incentives for students increased