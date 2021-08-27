Troy names Taylor Powell starting quarterback

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dust has settled in the Troy University quarterback battle, and junior Taylor Powell will lead the Trojans on the field week one versus Southern.

Coach Chip Lindsey announced Thursday the Missouri transfer will be under center for the Trojans on Sept. 4.

“We’re going to let him play his way into a rhythm and hopefully, the next couple weeks in practice, he’ll get to do that because he’ll get the reps with the ones,” Lindsey said in a news release.

Powell edged out last year’s starter Gunnar Watson in the quarterback competition.

“Both guys competed extremely hard and both of them improved a great deal,” Lindsey said. “Anytime you have competition like that, it makes everyone better. This year, we’re going into the season with the luxury of having two guys that have played college football and that’s always a plus. At the end of the day, it’s a competition and we have to go with one guy. We feel like Taylor is going to give us the best opportunity to win as a football team.”

Powell is the former Mr. Football of Arkansas and saw game action in 2018 and 2019 at Missouri but sat out last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

He joined Troy in January.

Troy opens the season Sept. 4 at home against Southern. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN3.

