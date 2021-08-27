Advertise
Troy University to require masks in classrooms, other indoor spaces

Troy University will be requiring masks in classrooms, labs, communal offices and other indoor...
Troy University will be requiring masks in classrooms, labs, communal offices and other indoor spaces on campus. Masks are not required outdoors, and there are several exceptions, including while eating in a dining facility, working out in the fitness center, or in your own dorm room.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the state continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, another university will be requiring masks.

Troy University announced Friday it will be requiring masks in classrooms, labs, communal offices and other indoor spaces on campus. Masks are not required outdoors, and there are several exceptions, including while eating in a dining facility, working out in the fitness center, or in your own dorm room.

Masks will be required starting Monday.

“We expect masks/face coverings protocols will be temporary. The Coronavirus Task Force will evaluate the state of the campus over the coming weeks and issue guidance on Friday, Sept. 17 on whether protocols will be lifted or extended,” the university said in a Facebook post.

Troy officials say 80% of faculty and staff have reported that they received the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 800 students have already registered for the incentive program. Officials continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated.

“We continue to urge everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination, and the Troy Campus maintains an ample supply of vaccines. Please consider scheduling an appointment today. For students, there is an incentive program in place offering a number of prizes including scholarships and meal plans,” Troy said.

