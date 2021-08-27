Vaccine clinic at Cramton Bowl during Friday game night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cramton Bowl will be a busy place Friday night with both a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and high school football.

The Montgomery Emergency Management Agency will host the clinic from 5-10 p.m. Shots are free and no appointments are necessary.

Also at the stadium will be Friday Night Football Fever’s week 2 matchup between the Jeff Davis Volunteers and Lee Generals. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

